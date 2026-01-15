ID Care Appoints Angela Casazza, MHA, as Chief Executive Officer

ID Care, New Jersey’s largest physician-led infectious disease medical group, proudly announces the appointment of Angela Casazza, MHA, as its new CEO.

Infectious disease care plays a vital role in the health of our communities, and I am honored to join ID Care to work alongside its exceptional physicians and clinical teams.” — Angela Casazza, MHA, ID Care CEO

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Casazza brings over 30 years of healthcare leadership experience within physician-owned and physician-led medical practices, with deep expertise in operational management, financial stewardship, physician partnership models, and organizational growth.• Expertise in operational management, financial stewardship, and physician partnership models.• Proven success in leading multisite specialty practices through growth and transformation.• Strategic implementation of Epic systems for clinical and revenue cycle operations.Most recently, Ms. Casazza served as Executive Director of Lexington Eye Associates, one of Massachusetts’ largest ophthalmology practices. In that role, she was responsible for strategic, financial, and operational oversight of a multi-location physician group, partnering closely with physician leadership to support clinical excellence, optimize performance, and ensure long-term sustainability. Her leadership included oversight of practice operations, revenue cycle, compliance, staffing, budgeting, and strategic initiatives designed to enhance access to care and improve patient experience. She also partnered with Massachusetts General Brigham to implement Epic for both clinical operations and revenue cycle management within the practice.Earlier in her career, Ms. Casazza held senior leadership roles within dermatology practices, where she supported physician partners in practice growth, operational standardization, and service-line development. Across these roles, she developed a strong reputation for building collaborative leadership structures, aligning administrative operations with clinical priorities, and maintaining a culture of accountability and transparency.As CEO of ID Care , Ms. Casazza will oversee administrative and operational functions of the organization, working in close partnership with physician leadership to support high-quality infectious disease care across inpatient, outpatient, and community-based settings. Her focus will include strengthening infrastructure, supporting clinical teams, advancing stewardship and quality initiatives, and ensuring ID Care is well positioned to meet evolving patient and public health needs."I am honored to join ID Care and excited to work alongside its exceptional physicians and clinical teams," said Casazza. "Infectious disease care plays a vital role in the health of our communities, and I look forward to supporting ID Care’s mission through strong operations, thoughtful growth, and close collaboration with our hospital and community partners.""Angela’s experience and collaborative approach will strengthen ID Care’s ability to deliver exceptional care and meet evolving public and infectious disease health needs of the communities we serve," said Ronald G. Nahass , MD, MHCM, FIDSA, Interim CEO and President of ID Care.For more information about ID Care and its services, visit www.IDCare.com

