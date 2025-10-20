New Jersey’s ID Care Continues to Advance Infectious Disease Medicine at IDWeek 2025

Clinicians from around the world gather for the annual meeting to bring innovation & compassion to the forefront while improving patient care & public health

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providers from ID Care , the largest private network of infectious disease specialists on the East Coast, will play several key leadership roles during IDWeek 2025 , the premier annual meeting of infectious disease experts from around the world, Oct. 19-22 in Atlanta, Ga. Hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America ( IDSA ), along with SHEA, HIVMA, PIDS and SIDP, the event highlights collaboration, innovation and research aimed at improving outcomes for patients around the world. ID Care’s participation aligns with the practice’s ongoing commitment to advancing infectious disease research, clinical excellence and professional leadership across the field.“IDWeek is not only a time to present scientific advancements, it’s an opportunity to share ideas and strengthen partnerships that drive better patient care,” says Dr. Ronald Nahass, President of ID Care and IDSA president-elect. “We’re proud to be on the forefront of researching, preventing and treating infections and improving lives through education and compassionate care.”ID Care clinician research and leadership IDWeek 2025 activities include:• Dr. Ronald Nahass will be inaugurated as IDSA President. He is also part of the team that will present new HIV research titled “Efficacy and Safety by Age After Switch to Doravirine/Islatravir (100 mg/0.25 mg) Once Daily: Week 48 Results from Two Phase 3 Randomized, Active-Controlled Studies in Adults Living with HIV-1.”• Dr. Fazila Aslam has been appointed to the IDWeek Program Committee and will help guide the conference’s scientific programming and educational sessions.• Dr. Steve Williams has been appointed to the Practice and Quality Committee and recently completed the IDSA Leadership Course, underscoring ID Care’s commitment to developing leaders in infectious disease.• Kathleen “Kathy” Seneca, MSN, APN-BC, CNL, represents ID Care’s advanced practice providers by serving on the APP ID Steering Group and Mentorship Sub-Committee.• Dr. Theodore “Teddy” Markou served on the IDSA Awards Committee, which will honor this year’s outstanding achievements in infectious diseases at IDWeek 2025.ID Care physician honors and professional presentations include:• Drs. Sukrut Dwivedi, Tahir Farooq and Syed Zaidi will be recognized as Fellows of IDSA, a distinction honoring sustained excellence and leadership in the field.• Dr. Ellen Hirsh continues to advance equity and inclusion in the profession through her work on the Women in ID Advisory Panel and Compensation Workgroup.• Dr. Edward McManus will deliver a “Meet the Professor” session on wound care, offering expert insights to clinicians nationwide.“Every discussion at IDWeek ultimately serves one purpose: to improve and advance patient infectious disease care,” says ID Care physician and IDSA Fellow Dr. Sukrut Dwivedi. “We’re honored to work alongside colleagues from around the world who share that goal.”

