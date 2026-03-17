Public Hearing to Spotlight Gondola Transit Solutions for Downtown Denver

The April hearing invites residents to explore a high-tech transit vision aimed at boosting safety, tourism and economic growth.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representatives of three companies that design and build automated gondola systems for use in urban areas will present and discuss their systems at a public hearing in Denver next month. The hearing will give Denver residents an opportunity to see what these systems can do to revitalize downtown, and learn about how they work and what they offer, how much they would cost and how they would pay for themselves from fare, advertising and sponsorship revenues.The hearing is sponsored by New Downtown Denver , a nonprofit created last year to promote “big-picture” projects to revitalize downtown. New Downtown Denver Director Ryan Ross said in announcing the public hearing that anyone concerned about downtown can get a ground-floor insight into what high-tech gondola systems look like and how they operate.“What Denver needs is a seriously revamped downtown with magnates that draw visitors from around the world, attract employers and residents, and make downtown a vastly safer, more entertaining place to work, live and play,” Ross said. “An automated transit network in the air can be a key piece of that.”New Downtown Denver promotes Den-VAIR, its vision for an automated transit network that operates like an elevated ride-haling system, whisking passengers to and from anywhere in or near downtown in gondola-like cabins, and that can be customized to take solo passengers or a group of passengers to wherever they want to go.There are six to 10 manufacturers of such systems worldwide, and representatives of three of them will present at the April hearing. The hearing is set for 6pm TUESDAY, APRIL 7, in the Denver Post Building Auditorium at 101 West Colfax Avenue.Ross said his aim is to build public support for the revitalization project, and encourage Mayor Johnston and his team to get onboard.Details about DEN-VAIR and other elements of the proposals advocated by New Downtown Denver are available at the organization’s website. Additional information is available by emailing info@NewDowntownDenver.org.

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