SCAN Adds Pomona Valley Medical Group and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has added Pomona Valley Medical Group, an Independent Physician Association (IPA) managed by Prospect Medical Systems to its network, effective October 1, 2022.
SCAN members in eastern Los Angeles and western San Bernardino counties will have access to 180 primary care physicians and more than 400 specialists through Pomona Valley Medical Group’s relationship with SCAN. Pomona Valley Medical Group has been serving the Pomona area for decades and brings high-quality services and supports to members through its NCQA accredited population health programs.
In addition to an increased physician and specialist network, members will also gain access to the not-for-profit Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and its nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare programs, which it has provided to community residents for nearly 120 years.
“SCAN is thrilled to expand its partnership with Prospect Medical Group by adding Pomona Valley Medical Group to its network,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN members in this area will benefit greatly through our relationship with Pomona Valley Medical Group and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.”
Pomona Valley Medical Group is managed by its affiliate, Prospect Medical Systems, a management services organization with 25 years of experience overseeing a full range of support services for doctors and hospitals. Prospect owns or manages 21 independent physician associations across six states, with approximately 400,000 members accessing a variety of insurance products.
“Our long-standing partnership between Pomona Valley Medical Group and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center provides seniors in the area the ability to continue to have care close to home,” said Jim Brown, CEO, Prospect Medical Systems. “We are excited to continue to grow with SCAN to provide our communities better access to quality health care.”
”Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center is pleased to partner with SCAN to continue to provide high quality health services to our senior patients,” said Richard E. Yochum, FACHE, President/CEO, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. “SCAN’s commitment to quality aligns with our dedication to helping our patients access the finest medical care conveniently in their community.”
Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, and in 2023, Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Prospect Medical Group
The Prospect Medical Group IPAs are managed by Prospect Medical Systems, which develops, implements and manages a full range of support services. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Prospect Medical Systems.
About Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC), a nationally recognized and accredited 412-bed, not-for-profit community medical center and trauma center, proudly serves residents in eastern Los Angeles and western San Bernardino counties. PVHMC’s accolades include Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for advanced certification in inpatient diabetes care, palliative care, sepsis, perinatal care and total joint replacement. As one of the largest birthing hospitals in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties, PVHMC is honored to hold the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation. The Hospital is named a Best Regional Hospital and High-Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit pvhmc.org.
