Northern Field Troop Weekly Report for Oct 23 to 29, 2022

On Oct. 28, 2022, Sgt. Bustard summonsed Robert Smith (38) of Sorrento for Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation as the result of a traffic stop in Hancock.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Tr. Haverly-Johndro was monitoring Northbound traffic on I-95 in Carmel. Tr. Haverly-Johndro observed a vehicle traveling towards him at a high rate of speed. Tr. Haverly-Johndro clocked the vehicle with his radar at 106 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The operator Jeremiah Rivera (20 years old of Vassalboro) was charged with criminal speed.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Tr. Dwelley conducted a stop on a vehicle for no plate lights in Lagrange. The driver of the vehicle, Brian Boulware 39 YOA of Brownville Jct. stated his license was suspended and he had never registered the vehicle since he bought it. Tr. Dwelley ran Brian’s information and confirmed he also had a warrant for failure to appear on an OUI charge. Tr. Dwelley summonsed Brian for OAS (Class E), failure to register a motor vehicle by current owner (Class E) and arrested him for his outstanding warrant.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Cpl. Dube conducted a traffic stop on I95 in Etna for 100 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Harold Hawkes, 31 YOA. Hawkes was summonsed appropriately.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Cpl. Dube was passed by a vehicle on I95 in Plymouth at a high rate of speed. Radar revealed the vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Shawn Damren, 25 YOA of Newport. Damren was summonsed appropriately.



On Oct. 28, 2022, At approximately 2141 hours, Tr. Pina conducted a traffic stop on Boyd Lake Road in Bradford. Tr. Pina identified the operator as Jason Bartlett, 25, of Etna. As a result of the stop, Tr Pina arrested Jason for operating after revocation (habitual offender) and three active warrants for his arrest. Tr. Pina placed Jason under arrest and transported him to Penobscot County Jail without incident.



On Oct. 26, 2022, Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor responded to a threatening complaint in Addison where the complainant reported that Brice Leighton, 18, had made threatening statements. Cpl. Taylor issued a warrant for the arrest of Leighton for domestic violence terrorizing. A short time later Tr. Bragan arrested Leighton on this warrant after locating him in the town of Hancock with the assistance of Sgt. Ingemi.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor and Tr. Steven Mahon responded to a family fight complaint in Milbridge involving two people. As a result of the investigation Karissa Beal, 32, was arrested for domestic violence assault. Washington SO also assisted.

On Oct. 30, 2022, Tr. Peterson responded to report of an unconscious male in a Jeep, off route 11 in Long A Township. EMS arrived on scene first and advised that the operator, John Gantnier (9/12/1962), was not injured but appeared to be highly intoxicated. The investigation showed Gantnier’s BrAC was over the legal limit. John was charged with OUI and given bail conditions. Trooper Peterson gave John a ride home to his residence in Millinocket.



On Oct. 28, Tr. Ramp stopped a vehicle for operation and identified the operator as Matthew Green, 35 of Hudson. Tr. Ramp learned that Green’s license was HO revoked. Tr. Ramp summonsed Green for class C operating after HO revocation.



On Oct. 28, 2022, Tr. Ramp was dispatched to the report of a female slumped over the wheel of her car having a medical issue. Tr. Ramp arrived on scene and identified the operator as Sharon Junkins-Burchfield, 60 of Bangor. As a result of the investigation, Tr. Olmstead conducted a DRE evaluation and determined that Sharon was under the influence of narcotics. Tr. Ramp summonsed Sharon for OUI drugs.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Tr. Travis Chapman investigated a theft complaint in Castine. The investigation continues.

On Oct. 29, 2022, as a result of a traffic stop in Blue Hill. Clint Weed (57) of Sedgwick was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Tr. Rose and Tr. Leonard located and arrested Donald Page (54) of Reed Plantation on two arrest warrants. Page was transported to the Washington County Jail.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Cpl. Owen Reed was working in the Sedgwick area and investigated the sound of a gunshot at midnight towards Blue Hill. As a result, a vehicle was located exiting the area of a private business and began to drive away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was then located crashed on the roadway in Sedgwick. As a result of the investigation Jacob Leblanc (26) of Sedgwick was initially charged with OUI. Other charges are pending based on further investigation. Sedgwick Fire Dept. Peninsula Ambulance and the Hancock County Sheriff’s office assisted on scene.

