Retired judges will be available starting next year to serve as mediators in civil cases under a new program announced Wednesday by outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. The chief justice said she is expanding the assigned judges program, which currently sends retired jurists to courts facing judicial vacancies, illnesses, disqualifications and case backlogs, to help parties interested in a free review of their cases.
You just read:
Retired Judges Will Serve as Civil Mediators in Trial Courts Under New Program
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.