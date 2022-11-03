Affordable Chic at Studio79
Affordable Chic, in conjunction with Virve Jewelry, the co-owner of Studio79, will be putting on their first string of events on November 10th, 2022.
Affordable Chic is an e-commerce brand with a mission: to bring back quality, beautiful clothes at affordable prices.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Chic is an e-commerce brand with a mission: to bring back quality, beautiful clothes at affordable prices.
— Marialuisa Garito
Marialuisa Garito moved to the United States from Italy in 2008 and was appalled at the culture of fast fashion. “In Europe, women of a wide range of financial backgrounds can afford gorgeous, quality items. Why isn’t it possible here?” She said.
One of the founding principles of Affordable Chic has always been that fashion, art, and culture should be accessible. This past month Affordable Chic opened up its first-ever showroom at Studio79 on 224 West 79th Street and was accepted with open arms by their Manhattan community.
Welcoming in brand new faces, and greeting them with espresso, to celebrate their Italian roots, Affordable Chic sold out of several of their stunning under-$100 pieces (but have no fear, because of their curation-based business model, they are constantly restocking with new beautiful European styles).
To continue staying true to their mission, this month Affordable Chic, in conjunction with Virve Jewelry, the co-owner of Studio79, will be putting on their first string of events on November 10th, with author Kelly Mcmenamin. This event will be followed by several others in the coming weeks that will be immersive, free of charge, and held in the beautiful Studio79 space. Visit their website at studio79uws.com, and sign up for their mailing list for updates about all of their fabulous events.
For now, mark your calendars with:
November 10th, Book Talk with Kelly Mcmenamin
November 17th, Juilliard students duet
December 1st, Exhibition by Art on Avenue Foundation
Molly Gelman
Affordable Chic
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other