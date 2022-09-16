Studio 79: Where Fashion Meets Culture in the Heart of New York City
Join Affordable Chic and Virve Jewelry as they open a new showroom in the center of the Upper West Side called Studio 79
Affordable is the new chic”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Studio 79, the newest gem of the Upper West side Located at 224 West 79th Street. Here, accessible luxury brand, Affordable Chic, and artisanal jewelry company, Virve Jewelry, will present stunning merchandise to the women of New York City, in addition to hosting exclusive art and cultural events. Browse beautiful pieces of fashion and jewelry, and receive complimentary personal styling services all while listening to a concert on the space's baby grand piano.
— Marialuisa Garito
Take in the pieces from local artists on display while sipping a drink on the antique chesterfield sofa surrounded by Studio 79’s high ceiling and luxury decor. Whether you stop into Studio 79 in the morning, afternoon, or evening you are bound to leave feeling refreshed, inspired, and of course, just a little more stylish.
PR Contact: bechic@affordablechic.com
Molly Gelman
Affordable Chic
bechic@affordablechic.com