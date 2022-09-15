Affordable Chic- Accessible Luxury Brand- Opens New Space in the Heart of New York City
Affordable is the New Chic!”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY– Where fashion meets culture, in the heart of New York City. Join Affordable Chic at their brand new space, Studio 79 at 224 West 79th Street, to dive into the world of high-end fashion, all under $100. Affordable Chic is on a mission to make luxury accessible and to open up the world of fashion and culture to the people of NYC. Now, customers can experience the world of Affordable Chic in a stunning new space built by women, for women. Hosting cultural events for New York City’s artists to present their work, and displaying some of Affordable Chics' best, most beautiful pieces Studio 79 is truly an immersive, can’t-miss destination.
