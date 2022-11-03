Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. CEO: National Healthy Skin Month is Spreading the Word with #YourHealthistSkin
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
Hemp Seed Oil Beauty Products Hydrate Skin and Reduce Inflammation
We should take care of our skin all year round, but National Healthy Skin Month allows the medical community to raise awareness about skin conditions.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Healthy Skin Month now underway is promoting #YourHealthiestSkin.
“We should take care of our skin all year round, but National Healthy Skin Month in November allows the medical community to raise awareness about skin conditions,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. “You can find skincare tips at the American Academy of Dermatology Association.”
Plummer said the AAD has videos that show people how to take of their skin, such as:
1) Face Washing 101
2) How to treat large facial pores
3) How to control oil skin
4Protect your skin from the sun
One of the increasingly popular skincare trends in 2022 is Hemp Seed Oil, which hydrates and reduces inflammation.
“We have brought European HSO skincare products to America,” Plummer said. “Our herbal elixirs contain Hemp Seed Oil, essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.”
Byrdie.com lists several HSO skincare health benefits, including:
1) Omega acids help repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture, keeping skin hydrated
2) Reduces inflammation
3) Attracts moisture
4) Omega acids soothe skin
Walmart.com and OneLavi.com carry a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. products, including:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream.
3) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum.
4) Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
“You need to take care of your skin every day,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. ”National Healthy Skin Month shines a spotlight on good skincare practices.”
“We are looking forward to the rest of 2022,” he added. “We have what consumers want -- HSO skincare products, which can become part of their healthy skincare regimen.”
For more information, visit walmart.com or follow @vidosusa.
