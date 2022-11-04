Vibe by California Organizes Inaugural Cannabis Garden at Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco
Vibe intends to make an even bigger splash in next year’s 40th Anniversary infamous Folsom Street Fair.
Vibe Growth Corporation (OTCQX:VIBEF)SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VIBEF), and its’ iconic retail Vibe By California retail brand (the "Company" or "Vibe"), organized a regulated cannabis garden for one of the World’s largest outdoor spectator events.
Vibe hit the streets of San Francisco earlier this year to host the first Cannabis Garden and Consumption Lounge at the famous and infamous Folsom Street Fair with an estimated attendance of 300,000 to 400,000 people. In years past the event has been dominated by beer gardens and bar participants. This year, the Folsom Street organizers chose to go a different direction, and Vibe diligently worked with the Department of Cannabis Control to obtain an Event Organizer license for the event.
Vibe with the capital, infrastructure, and resources was a natural fit to execute such a massive undertaking, using state-of-the-art electronics supplied by Dutchie, and the award-winning sales staff of the Vibe Family, success was assured. The event was a success and featured in LA Weekly thanks to the efforts of social equity vendors like Hype Cannabis Co., Khemia, Sonoma Hills, Posh Green Dispensary, Bad Mommy Edibles, Elefante, SF Bay Dojo, Quim. Vibe celebrates diversity of all kinds and truly appreciates the hard work of all the marginalized groups that make up social equity in the cannabis space.
Vibe has developed an industry leading Social Equity program designed to help women in business, people of color, and those minorities who are disadvantaged in the cannabis sector, details on the program are available at: https://www.vibebycalifornia.com/social-equity-program/ .
About Vibe Growth Corporation
Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.
