MOGUL SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR TOP 100 COMPANIES WITH INCLUSIVE BENEFITS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mogul, Inc., a high-growth, diversity-focused HR tech and recruitment firm with a vision to unlock the world’s greatest potential, announced that it is seeking nominations for its list of “Top 100 Companies with Inclusive Benefits.” Nominations may be submitted here through Dec. 1, 2022. Anyone may nominate an organization, at no cost.

Inclusive benefits are benefits that support all employees, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, or marital status. They may include floating holidays, generous time off, caregiving and wellness benefits, gender-neutral parental leave, remote work and/or flexible work schedules.

“At Mogul, we believe it is important to recognize companies that embrace inclusivity and demonstrate it by offering programs and initiatives that directly impact the lives of all employees,” said Tiffany Pham, Mogul’s Founder and CEO.

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria, as well as publicly available information:

∙ Overall diversity hiring and advancement practices
∙ Inclusive company benefits
∙ Progressive workplace resources

Nominations may be submitted here until Dec. 1, 2022. Winners will be announced on Dec. 12, 2022.

About Mogul
At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive communities. With market-leading HR software, fast-growing executive recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

Mogul partners with the Fortune 1000 and the world’s fastest-growing companies to attract, engage, advance, and retain top diverse talent. Long-time clients include Amazon, IBM, Nike, Hearst, Stanley Black & Decker, McKinsey, T-Mobile, and more.

As a mission-driven organization, Mogul offers free community forums, low-cost events, and inclusive online communities, all designed to attract, engage, and advance top, diverse talent.
Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. magazine, and “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes.

Margo Pelak
Mogul
An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is a diversity recruitment platform and one of the world's largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with the Fortune 1000 and the world's fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our long-time clients include hundreds of top companies and Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare. With its rapid growth, Mogul supports, invests in, and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations. Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur. With market-leading HR technology, fast-growing executive recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

