MOGUL ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL ERG DAY EVENT

HR Tech Company to Host Virtual Diversity Event with Speakers from World’s Top Companies

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mogul, a disruptor in the HR Tech and executive recruiting industry, today announced its 2022 programming for International ERG Day, its annual virtual conference that celebrates and honors Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). The event will be held November 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST. It is free, online, and open to the public. To register, visit InternationalERGday.com.

Mogul founded ERG Day in 2020 to honor all voluntary, employee-led groups that foster diversity in the workplace and help provide support, career growth opportunities, networking, and professional development for women and minority voices at leading companies around the globe.

Confirmed speakers for the day include diversity, equity, and inclusion experts from the following companies:

∙ Jarvis Sam, Nike, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

∙ Marilyn Tyfting, TELUS International, Chief Corporate Officer

∙ Tim Grijalva, GoDaddy, Director of Learning and President of GoDaddy LatinX in Technology

∙ Andrea Dempsey, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Black Employee Network Global President

The full list of speakers will be announced next week.



About Mogul

An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is a diversity recruitment platform and one of the world's largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with the Fortune 1000 and the world's fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our long-time clients include hundreds of top companies and Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

With our rapid growth, Mogul supports, invests in, and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur.

With market-leading HR technology, fully diversified recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

