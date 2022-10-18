MOGUL ANNOUNCES TOP 100 DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION, AND BELONGING LEADERS FOR 2022

New List Names Most Influential DEIB Leaders

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mogul, Inc., a high-growth HR Tech and Executive Recruitment firm with a vision to unlock the world’s greatest potential, today announced final selections for its list of “Top 100 DEIB Leaders in 2022.” Mogul’s list of highly influential Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) leaders is extremely competitive and published annually. The 2022 list of honorees includes a wide range of exceptional DEIB leaders.

“Each year, Mogul recognizes 100 leaders who enhance diversity in the workplace. These are individuals who devote significant effort to implementing best practices that improve the lives of diverse individuals. Every person on this list is making a substantial and profound difference,” said Tiffany Pham, Founder and CEO at Mogul.

Mogul assesses nominees using information provided on nomination forms as well as publicly available information, then uses a weighted scoring system to determine the list of honorees, taking into account the individual’s impact upon the development of new practices, support of DEIB practices and programs, and overall DEIB impact.

According to Pham, honored leaders have demonstrated the following characteristics:

· Actively embraces authenticity, diversity, equity, and respect for all

· Advocates positive change, challenges norms, and creates welcoming environments

· Embodies the values of a truly inclusive leader

Mogul publishes a diversity-related “Top 100” list every quarter, and last week published a groundbreaking new research report, “2022 Board Diversity: Inequalities in Race and Gender.” The report analyzed the gender and racial composition of the 2022 Fortune 500 list, revealing that the corporate boards of companies on the Fortune 500 list remain predominantly white and male.

About Mogul

An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is a diversity recruitment platform and one of the world's largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with the Fortune 1000 and the world's fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent — from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide — through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our long-time clients include hundreds of top companies and Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

With our rapid growth, Mogul supports, invests in, and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur.

With market-leading HR technology, fully diversified recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

