Creative Soul Music School Opens New Location in Bedford, Texas
Creative Soul Music School opens its Fourth Music School Location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
As we expand our Creative Soul Music School Family, we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support of our faculty, staff, and students. Be the first to get your spot.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Soul Music School opened its fourth music school location in Dallas-Fort Worth on October 1, 2022. Students can now enroll in music lessons at its Bedford, Texas, location.
“As we expand our Creative Soul Music School Family, we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing support of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Creative Soul Music School Founder Casey Thomas. “Be the first to get your spot. Spots will book fast - don’t wait!”
Students can choose from the following music lessons at their school: piano, guitar, voice, drum, bass guitar, violin, clarinet, ukulele and more. In addition, the music school offers many music programs for families and busy parents, including: private lessons, add-a-parent music lessons, student band program, summer music camps for kids and early learners, early childhood music classes, birthday parties, band date nights for adults and corporate team building events.
Creative Soul has additional music school locations in Southlake, Keller, and Fort Worth, Texas, and has been voted Fort Worth’s Most Loved Music Lessons 4 years in a row.
Learn more about the new Bedford music school location on their website: https://www.creativesoulmusic.com/bedford-music-lessons.
Creative Soul School of Music was founded in 2006. It has taught 12,000+ students since its founding and strives to build a music community where student musicians can have fun learning, while instilling confidence, discipline and recognition. It has also been Hula Frog’s Parents’ Pick for Best Music School 5 years in a row.
