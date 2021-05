CREATIVE SOUL SCHOOL OF MUSIC IN FORT WORTH, SOUTHLAKE AND WATAUGA TO HOST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, MAY 8TH

Tour the 3 music school locations, receive special offers and enjoy some family fun!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Soul School of Music will host an open house this Saturday, May 8th, from 10am to Noon at all 3 DFW Music School Locations: Fort Worth, Southlake/Grapevine and Keller/Watauga. Tour the state-of-the-art music school facilities and enjoy some family fun this weekend!“Bringing families together through music is our mission, and what better way to reach families than a petting zoo, food and music,” said Founders Casey and Samantha Thomas.At each location, receive a tour of the school, a welcome gift and a FREE first music lesson and annual membership waiver when you register. Exclusively at the Fort Worth location, enjoy a FREE Petting Zoo with Country Critters Farm . There will be lots of animals - bunnies, goats, chickens, donkeys, a cow and a pig.The Creative Soul School of Music annual membership includes: a performance at McDavid Studio at Bass Hall or other private venue, trophies and wrist bands for music achievements, award-winning teachers, unlimited makeup classes and up to 40+ hours of interactive classes.CREATIVE SOUL SCHOOL OF MUSIC LOCATIONS:Fort Worth5236 S Hulen StFort Worth, TX 76132Southlake/Grapevine280 Commerce Street #195Southlake, TX 76092Keller/Watauga5633 Watauga RdWatauga, TX 76148About Creative Soul Music SchoolCreative Soul Music School is North Texas' largest family owned music school with three locations in Southlake, Fort Worth, and Keller. They provide a fun, supportive & creative community for quality instruction in an inspiring, unique atmosphere. Learn more about the music school on their website Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/3897219023695887