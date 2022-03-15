Submit Release
CREATIVE SOUL AWARDS 2021 MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP & RELEASES NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY 2022

Music Scholarship application now open to all eligible music majors. Apply now! Winner will be announced May 2022.

During COVID, our family started playing music from our garage to uplift our community & family. It brought us together and spread joy to many.”
— Alexa Espinoza
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Soul Music School in Fort Worth, Texas, has awarded their 2021 music scholarship to Alexa Espinoza of San Gabriel, California, who intends to major in music at Berklee College of Music.

When asked what challenges music learning students have today, Espinoza said, "The biggest challenge is finding a way to make a career out of music. It requires being open to many musical opportunities, learning as much as possible, and networking to put your education into action."

Espinoza said music has made a big impact on her family, even during COVID.

"My dad is a musician. During COVID-19, he lost a significant amount of work. Though this was tough on our family, we tried to make the best of the situation. We began streaming 10-song concerts from our garage to uplift our community and family during these hard times. I sang with my sister, my dad played guitar, my uncle played drums, and my cousin played bass. It was a great experience that brought us together and spread joy to many."

Creative Soul Music School has officially launched its next scholarship campaign for 2022. All eligible music students - from high school seniors to graduate students - may apply on the Creative Soul website at https://www.creativesoulmusic.com/music-scholarship.

