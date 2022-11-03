Overnight Closures of U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas Planned for Next Week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will close U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas on consecutive nights next week. The closures are required to place pre-cast concrete girders over U.S. 95 at Lone Mountain Bridge, which is being widened with additional lanes between Tenaya Way and Rancho Dr.
Southbound U.S. 95 closure: 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 7 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8
- Southbound U.S. 95 closed at Lone Mountain.
- Southbound traffic detoured to Ann Road/Centennial/Rancho ramp, onto North Rancho Dr., and back onto U.S. 95 at Craig Road.
- Eastbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 onramp detoured to North Rancho Dr. and routed U.S. 95 Craig Rd. onramp.
- Westbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 onramp detoured to North Rancho Dr. and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Rd. onramp.
Northbound U.S. 95 closure: 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 9
- Northbound U.S. 95 closed at Lone Mountain Bridge.
- Northbound U.S. 95 traffic detoured to Craig Rd., to Rancho Dr., north on Rancho Dr., and back to the U.S. 95 Rancho Rd. on-ramp.
- Craig Rd. to U.S. 95 northbound onramp closed.