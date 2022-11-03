Overnight Closures of U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas Planned for Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will close U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas on consecutive nights next week. The closures are required to place pre-cast concrete girders over U.S. 95 at Lone Mountain Bridge, which is being widened with additional lanes between Tenaya Way and Rancho Dr.

Southbound U.S. 95 closure: 9:00 p.m. Monday, November 7 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8

Southbound U.S. 95 closed at Lone Mountain.

Southbound traffic detoured to Ann Road/Centennial/Rancho ramp, onto North Rancho Dr., and back onto U.S. 95 at Craig Road.

Eastbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 onramp detoured to North Rancho Dr. and routed U.S. 95 Craig Rd. onramp.

Westbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 onramp detoured to North Rancho Dr. and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Rd. onramp.

Northbound U.S. 95 closure: 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 9

Northbound U.S. 95 closed at Lone Mountain Bridge.

Northbound U.S. 95 traffic detoured to Craig Rd., to Rancho Dr., north on Rancho Dr., and back to the U.S. 95 Rancho Rd. on-ramp.

Craig Rd. to U.S. 95 northbound onramp closed.