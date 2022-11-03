Javoris & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D. to Receive the Changemaker Award at Inaugural AfroTech Future Awards

Gracie's Corner Children's Show

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 15, 2022, Javoris and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., will be honored with the Changemaker Award at the Inaugural AfroTech Future Awards. The AfroTech Future Awards will honor individuals and companies across the tech industry who are paving the way for Black in the future.

Gracie’s Corner TV was created during the height of the pandemic when then 7-year-old Graceyn (Gracie for short) and her siblings had difficulty finding diverse content to watch on television or online during homeschooling. Gracie's parents, Javoris Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a Chemical Engineer & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a licensed Clinical Psychologist, decided to take matters into their own hands and create what was missing instead of complaining about it.

“We came up with Gracie’s Corner TV because we couldn’t find programming that centered Black people the way we would have liked. Black characters always seemed to be the friend, or in the background, so we wanted to create a program that put relatable Black characters in the spotlight.”

Javoris "Jay" Hollingsworth, Founder, Gracie's Corner

Since its inception, Gracie’s Corner TV content has reached 127.6M views on TikTok, 176K followers on Instagram, 164K on Facebook, and hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in October 2022 with over 400 million views.

“Arlene and I are excited, humbled, and honored to receive the Changemaker Award at the Future Awards during this year’s AfroTech Conference. AfroTech is the place for all things Black in Tech, and we couldn’t think of a better opportunity to be honored than in a room full of amazing people pushing toward the same goal of betterment and advancement of Black people.” Javoris "Jay" Hollingsworth, Founder, Gracie's Corner

To learn more about Gracie’s Corner TV and its founders, please visit https://graciescornertv.com. To interview the founders of Gracie’s Corner, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT GRACIE’S CORNER

Gracie's Corner is a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children and inner children of all ages to learn and enjoy. Offering culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," which encourages children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy; Gracie's Corner offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to up-tempo beats and rhythms that make you move.