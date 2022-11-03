Crowe & Dunlevy Tops U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” State Tier 1 Rankings

13th straight year firm leads Oklahoma rankings

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy is pleased to announce that for the 13th consecutive year, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has awarded the firm with the most Tier 1 rankings in Oklahoma.*

The firm received 78 Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings with 58 Tier 1 rankings in Oklahoma City and 20 in Tulsa. Crowe & Dunlevy received 95 total tier rankings across the top three tiers in the publication’s 2023 report.

Additionally, Crowe & Dunlevy received 10 Metropolitan Tier 2 rankings in Oklahoma City, four in Tulsa and one in Dallas/Fort Worth. The firm also received one Metropolitan Tier 3 ranking in Oklahoma City and one in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. The rankings methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area.

About Crowe & Dunlevy

For 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Crowe & Dunlevy offers comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to complex commercial litigation to alternative dispute resolution. Through our nearly 30 practice groups, we work with diverse clientele and industries to achieve the most challenging legal objectives and solve our client’s complex legal issues. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.

Crowe & Dunlevy is the exclusive member firm in Oklahoma for Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 125+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit lexmundi.com.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms”.

