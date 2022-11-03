Osteoporosis Awareness Month with iData Research
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is actively promoting Osteoporosis Awareness Month. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis is a disease which makes bones weak and fragile. Additionally, it is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide have osteoporosis. Each November, 30 days are designated to raise awareness about osteoporosis, sharing information and resources, while honoring those patients, caregivers, and medical professionals.
In support, iData is making its sought-after orthopedic biomaterials market research reports more affordable and accessible by large and small companies alike during this November in order to donate a portion of the proceeds to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. The reports are as follows:
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2022-2028
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Europe | 2022-2028
Follow the link below to visit our osteoporosis page to see all the reports listed above with appropriate links:
https://idataresearch.com/idata-monthly-promotions/
