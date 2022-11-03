Osteoporosis Awareness Month with iData Research

iData is honored to participate in raising awareness for osteoporosis by sharing crucial intelligence and data with stakeholders and thought-leaders throughout the world.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is actively promoting Osteoporosis Awareness Month. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis is a disease which makes bones weak and fragile. Additionally, it is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide have osteoporosis. Each November, 30 days are designated to raise awareness about osteoporosis, sharing information and resources, while honoring those patients, caregivers, and medical professionals.

In support, iData is making its sought-after orthopedic biomaterials market research reports more affordable and accessible by large and small companies alike during this November in order to donate a portion of the proceeds to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. The reports are as follows:

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2022-2028

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Europe | 2022-2028

Follow the link below to visit our osteoporosis page to see all the reports listed above with appropriate links:

https://idataresearch.com/idata-monthly-promotions/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.