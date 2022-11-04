PumpFuse Introduces New Remote Monitoring Features

Submit Release
MIAMI, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For homeowners, having a pump in their properties - whether it is a sewer ejector, septic tank, submersible, or sump pump - is like having an extra appliance that can cause extensive damage if it breaks at a critical time. However, because these pumps are normally hidden away, the motto "out of sight, out of mind" applies and they will only be noticed when damage is already inevitable.

PumpFuse was introduced earlier this year to give homeowners peace of mind knowing they can keep an eye on their pumps through their smartphones. PumpFuse connects between a pump and a power outlet, monitoring small variations in the equipment's power usage and notifying users via a mobile app when it runs, fails, or goes over or under certain thresholds.

The newest PumpFuse software update now allows for truly remote pump monitoring. This means that homeowners can - even away from their home wifi - set up and receive push notifications of pump events as well as see run history for two weeks or the last 20 runs. "This adds an extra layer of safety to the system, as homeowners can be notified of critical failures while traveling, for instance, and reset the system remotely or, if needed, ask for a relative or neighbor to check on the equipment", says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis, specialists in tracking technology and developers of PumpFuse.

PumpFuse can be purchased from Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09YK8KY9N. Plumbers, contractors, and those interested in volume orders of the remote pump monitoring system can contact sales@pumpfuse.com.

For more information visit https://pumpfuse.com

