Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,372 in the last 365 days.

FREE WEBINAR | Getting The Big Picture: Updates From Appfire & All Things PPM

Appfire Webinar Banner 2022 Title and pictures of speakers

Appfire Webinar Banner 2022

We're delighted that we'll also be joined by the team at Appfire supplemented by MARS™ analytics providing insights into the entire Atlassian Planning space.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a world-class PPM solution?

Join us our next webinar taking place at 1pm EST, Thursday November 17, 2022, in collaboration with Appfire as we bring you a truly comprehensive enterprise PPM solution.

We'll be going in-depth into the PPM solution demonstrating how it can help your organization reduce costs and complexity while improving team performance by utilizing tools you already have. Save your spot now to learn all about this best-of-class solution that was recently implemented at Rogers, Canada's largest telecommunications company.

We're delighted that we'll also be joined by the team at Appfire who will be giving the latest state of the union on BigPicture and where they're headed next. This insight will be supplemented by Blended Perspectives' unique MARS™ analytics which will provide unseen insights into the entire Atlassian Planning space.

You will learn:

- How the PPM Blueprint can provide you with advanced real-time portfolio, program, and project management in Jira
- How our PPM SYNTHESIS™ Solution Blueprint can help you reduce costs and complexity while improving team performance
- The latest developments in the Planning space in the Atlassian Marketplace (powered by MARS™)
- What the team at Appfire & BigPicture have been up to, what's new with BigPicture, and where they're planning to go next

Register HERE or fill out form below!

Miles Faulkner
Blended Perspectives
+1 855-366-8444
email us here

You just read:

FREE WEBINAR | Getting The Big Picture: Updates From Appfire & All Things PPM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.