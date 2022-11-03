FREE WEBINAR | Getting The Big Picture: Updates From Appfire & All Things PPM

Appfire Webinar Banner 2022

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a world-class PPM solution?

Join us our next webinar taking place at 1pm EST, Thursday November 17, 2022, in collaboration with Appfire as we bring you a truly comprehensive enterprise PPM solution.

We'll be going in-depth into the PPM solution demonstrating how it can help your organization reduce costs and complexity while improving team performance by utilizing tools you already have. Save your spot now to learn all about this best-of-class solution that was recently implemented at Rogers, Canada's largest telecommunications company.

We're delighted that we'll also be joined by the team at Appfire who will be giving the latest state of the union on BigPicture and where they're headed next. This insight will be supplemented by Blended Perspectives' unique MARS™ analytics which will provide unseen insights into the entire Atlassian Planning space.

You will learn:

- How the PPM Blueprint can provide you with advanced real-time portfolio, program, and project management in Jira

- How our PPM SYNTHESIS™ Solution Blueprint can help you reduce costs and complexity while improving team performance

- The latest developments in the Planning space in the Atlassian Marketplace (powered by MARS™)

- What the team at Appfire & BigPicture have been up to, what's new with BigPicture, and where they're planning to go next

Register HERE or fill out form below!