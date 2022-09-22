FREE Webinar | Road to a Successful Cloud Migration

Road to a Successful Cloud Migration webinar from Blended Perspectives

Real-world testimonials from the field that showcase how a trusted partner can optimize cloud migrations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVERVIEW:

Date/Time: October 27, 2022 from 1:00pm EST - 2:00pm EST

We gathered all the technical testimonies in cloud migrations and have distilled the defining lessons to make your cloud migration quicker and more effective whilst minimizing any hiccups. A trusted partner relationship based on experience and customer centricity is a critical success factor - REGISTER HERE and find out how we can accelerate your teams' innovation with Atlassian Cloud.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

- A recap of the Blended methodology to ensure successful cloud migrations

- How a trusted relationship with a migration partner significantly improves the speed and quality of the migration

- Insights into the latest Atlassian price increases on cloud - and how to optimize your budget

SPEAKERS:

Marie McClain (Manager, Professional Services @Blended Perspectives)

Marie is a certified Atlassian Professional and Scrum Master that joined BP as the Professional Services Manager in June of this year. She has 15+ years in the IT industry, with a gumbo (melting pot) of skillsets and strengths, ranging from project management, enterprise application administration, Agile/Scrum methodologies, research, and marketing. Marie is a true Atlassian Geek-Fan, focusing the last 6 years working with Atlassian Cloud and Server ecosystems.

Tyler Brown (Consultant @Blended Perspectives)

Tyler Brown is a certified Atlassian Professional and has been involved in the Atlassian ecosystem for over 6 years. He has been a consultant at Blended Perspectives for over a year and in that time he has led several successful migrations to the Cloud.

ABOUT THE WEBINAR

ℹ️ Audience: This webinar is for everyone who is interested in the Atlassian Cloud. How can Atlassian customers migrate to the Atlassian Cloud with Jira, Confluence and Jira Service Management in the most efficient manner.