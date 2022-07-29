Blended Perspectives launches a new fully remote working program: "Work Anywhere"

Work Anywhere is our pledge to our current and future employees that we are and will continue to be a fully remote organization.” — Miles Faulkner

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Perspectives, a leading North American Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, providing unique offerings including Synthesis™ Solution Blueprints and MARS™ analytical insights into the Atlassian Marketplace, announced "Work Anywhere", a program in which Blended Perspectives has become a fully remote organization with a dispersed team and no centralized office.

Like Atlassian, who with TEAM Anywhere are transitioning to a "fully distributed workforce", Blended Perspectives believes that where you are physically located has no reflection on the quality of work you will be producing. With "Work Anywhere", we have transitioned into a fully remote organization with team members all over Canada, the USA, and beyond... If you want to work with Blended and you are the right fit, then welcome aboard! It doesn't matter where you live as long as you mesh with the Blended values and have the right skill set. Blended Perspectives has seen notable improvements in employee satisfaction and productivity since transitioning to being a fully remote organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, so maintaining this arrangement was an easy decision.

In order to maximize organizational flexibility and a strong team dynamic, Blended Perspectives makes shared office space available to all employees upon request and hosts regular virtual and in-person social meetups for those who are able to attend. Feedback has shown that this has achieved an effective balance for team members who can benefit from the advantages of remote working while continuing to socialize with colleagues regularly and collaborate in person when this is required.

Career opportunities at Blended Perspectives can be found here.