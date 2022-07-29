Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,330 in the last 365 days.

Blended Perspectives launches a new fully remote working program: "Work Anywhere"

Work Anywhere with Blended Perspectives

Work Anywhere is our pledge to our current and future employees that we are and will continue to be a fully remote organization.”
— Miles Faulkner

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Perspectives, a leading North American Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, providing unique offerings including Synthesis™ Solution Blueprints and MARS™ analytical insights into the Atlassian Marketplace, announced "Work Anywhere", a program in which Blended Perspectives has become a fully remote organization with a dispersed team and no centralized office.

Like Atlassian, who with TEAM Anywhere are transitioning to a "fully distributed workforce", Blended Perspectives believes that where you are physically located has no reflection on the quality of work you will be producing. With "Work Anywhere", we have transitioned into a fully remote organization with team members all over Canada, the USA, and beyond... If you want to work with Blended and you are the right fit, then welcome aboard! It doesn't matter where you live as long as you mesh with the Blended values and have the right skill set. Blended Perspectives has seen notable improvements in employee satisfaction and productivity since transitioning to being a fully remote organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, so maintaining this arrangement was an easy decision.

In order to maximize organizational flexibility and a strong team dynamic, Blended Perspectives makes shared office space available to all employees upon request and hosts regular virtual and in-person social meetups for those who are able to attend. Feedback has shown that this has achieved an effective balance for team members who can benefit from the advantages of remote working while continuing to socialize with colleagues regularly and collaborate in person when this is required.

Career opportunities at Blended Perspectives can be found here.

Miles Faulkner
Blended Perspectives
email us here

You just read:

Blended Perspectives launches a new fully remote working program: "Work Anywhere"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.