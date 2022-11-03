Berlin Barracks/Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3005878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 at 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1241 North Road, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.

ACCUSED: Andrew J. Wimble

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/15/22 at approximately 1009 hours Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began investigating an incident that occurred at the residence located at 1241 North Road in the town of Waitsfield.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that a resident at that address, identified as 37-year-old Andrew Wimble, had several firearms stored in the residence which he was prohibited from possessing due to prior criminal convictions. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and executed by Troopers on 11/01/22. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of several firearms. Wimble was not present at the residence at the time of execution but later arrived at the residence at which time he was found to be operating a motor vehicle without the required ignition interlock device per restrictions on his Vermont operator's license.

Wimble was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wimble was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/03/22 to answer to the charges of Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License. He was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648