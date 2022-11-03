Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,520 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 at 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1241 North Road, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.

 

ACCUSED: Andrew J. Wimble                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/15/22 at approximately 1009 hours Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began investigating an incident that occurred at the residence located at 1241 North Road in the town of Waitsfield.

 

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that a resident at that address, identified as 37-year-old Andrew Wimble, had several firearms stored in the residence which he was prohibited from possessing due to prior criminal convictions. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and executed by Troopers on 11/01/22. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of several firearms. Wimble was not present at the residence at the time of execution but later arrived at the residence at which time he was found to be operating a motor vehicle without the required ignition interlock device per restrictions on his Vermont operator's license.

 

Wimble was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wimble was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/03/22 to answer to the charges of Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License. He was subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/03/22 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: (802)229-9191

Fax: (802)229-2648

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.