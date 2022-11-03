Berlin Barracks/Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 at 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1241 North Road, Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.
ACCUSED: Andrew J. Wimble
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/15/22 at approximately 1009 hours Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began investigating an incident that occurred at the residence located at 1241 North Road in the town of Waitsfield.
During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that a resident at that address, identified as 37-year-old Andrew Wimble, had several firearms stored in the residence which he was prohibited from possessing due to prior criminal convictions. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and executed by Troopers on 11/01/22. A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of several firearms. Wimble was not present at the residence at the time of execution but later arrived at the residence at which time he was found to be operating a motor vehicle without the required ignition interlock device per restrictions on his Vermont operator's license.
Wimble was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Wimble was processed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/03/22 to answer to the charges of Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License. He was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: (802)229-9191
Fax: (802)229-2648