Royalton Barracks / Missing Person

CASE#: 22B2004979
DATE/TIME: 11/3/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1124 Hooper Hollow Rd Bethel, VT 05032
Missing Person
MISSING PERSON: Olivia White
AGE: 13 Years Old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At some point during the night of 11/2/22 to the morning of 11/3/22 13-year-old Olivia White left her residence in Bethel. Her last known location was at approximately 0400 hours in Hancock, VT. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.