REAL FLORIDA ADVENTURES CELEBRATES TWO YEARS AS ORLANDO’S NEW FAVOURITE EXCURSION OPTION

From Covid-era launch to #1 on TripAdvisor’s Outdoor Activities Rankings

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando-based tours and excursions company Real Florida Adventures is celebrating its second anniversary this month with grateful thanks to everyone who has helped to take it to the #1 spot (out of 200+ options) on TripAdvisor.

From its launch at the height of the pandemic in 2020 to a flourishing business in 2022, Real Florida Adventures has defied conventional wisdom in not only surviving the region’s tourism down-turn due to Covid-19, but thriving on the challenge and becoming a major player in Orlando’s attraction-rich landscape.

The company began operations in November 2020, with a small but dedicated team borne of many years experience in Central Florida tour operating, and their two-year “birthday” marks more than a year as Trip Advisor’s top choice for Outdoor Activities.

“It has been an exciting and dynamic initial period for us,” says General Manager James Brown. “Emerging from the ashes of the Covid-19 era wasn’t exactly the ideal way to start a business like this, but we are fortunate in having a dedicated staff and supportive business partners both here in Florida and around the world.”

“From very humble beginnings, we are delighted to have grown the business significantly and to have earned such a high satisfaction rating from our clients. In turn, we would like to send sincere thanks to our staff, partners, and suppliers, and, of course, to our many customers.”

Initially offering just a handful of tour options, Real Florida Adventures now features 18 different tours or excursions, including attractions on both coasts, many sports offerings, and their top-rated Manatee Snorkeling at Crystal River excursion

As well as their range of highly rated group tours, the company also offers private day trips and excursions to several of their key destinations.

https://realfloridaadventures.com/

