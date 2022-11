Philadelphia Sports Team Mascots Gritty, Franklin and Swoop Honor Philadelphia Veterans with Jersey Presentation

From left to right: Sgt. Linda Shields, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia 76’ers Mascot, Franklin, Judge Patrick Dugan, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Eagles Mascot, Swoop, • CPT Dan Ullmann, Army Infantry Captain, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th Philadelphia Veterans Parade and Festival honored Philadelphia veterans with a jersey presentation from the Philadelphia Flyers, Sixers, and Eagles Mascots. Gritty Franklin and Swoop celebrated Co-Grand Marshall Honorable Judge Patrick Dugan and the following veterans for their outstanding service and jerseys from their teams:• CPT Dan Ullmann, Army Infantry Captain, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Flyers Mascot, Gritty• Judge Patrick Dugan, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Eagles Mascot, Swoop• Sgt. Linda Shields, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia 76’ers Mascot, Franklin