Philadelphia Sports Team Mascots Gritty, Franklin and Swoop Honor Philadelphia Veterans with Jersey Presentation

From left to right: Sgt. Linda Shields, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia 76’ers Mascot, Franklin, Judge Patrick Dugan, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Eagles Mascot, Swoop, • CPT Dan Ullmann, Army Infantry Captain, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Philadelphia Veterans Parade and Festival honored Philadelphia veterans with a jersey presentation from the Philadelphia Flyers, Sixers, and Eagles Mascots. Gritty, Franklin and Swoop celebrated Co-Grand Marshall Honorable Judge Patrick Dugan and the following veterans for their outstanding service and jerseys from their teams:

• CPT Dan Ullmann, Army Infantry Captain, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Flyers Mascot, Gritty
• Judge Patrick Dugan, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia Eagles Mascot, Swoop
• Sgt. Linda Shields, Jersey Presented by Philadelphia 76’ers Mascot, Franklin

