RICK CASE AUTO GROUP HELPS KICK OFF “NATIONAL HOMELESS YOUTH AWARENESS MONTH”
Rita Case, President and CEO, Rick Case Automotive Group, with shoes donated to underserved Broward County Public School students
Carole Mitchell, District Homeless Education Liaison, Broward County Public Schools with Rita Case. President and CEO, Rick Case Automotive Group
New Initiative Brings Brand-Name Shoes and Hope to Homeless Students in South Florida
Rita Case, President CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, spearheaded the effort in South Florida, joined by other local business sponsors. The goal of the “4EveryKid” initiative is to provide homeless kids in our community with first-quality athletic shoes from popular manufacturers to build self-esteem among their peer groups and promote physical activity.
“We want students focused on educational success and feeling good about themselves,” said Rita Case. “These kids face enough challenges in their lives, without worrying about ‘fitting in’ with their classmates. This is just one small way we can help.”
Research from “Souls2Souls,” the parent organization of “4EveryKid,” shows that a new pair of shoes can directly impact a child’s attitude and performance—both in and out of school. In fact, the group found that more than 90% of kids with new shoes were more confident and felt better about attending school regularly. In addition, the kids were more physically active and felt more equal to their peers. It is estimated that over 1.7 million students across the U.S. are without adequate or regular housing—over 5,000 in Broward County alone.
“Footwear is an item that, generally, cannot be purchased through grant funding, so this partnership and initiative is immensely important to fully support the needs of our homeless children and youth,” said BCPS Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright. “We are thankful to Soles4Souls, Rick Case Automotive Group and all the community partners who are coming together to ensure our students have one less concern in preparing for school.”
Since its inception in 2020, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 60,000 pairs of new athletic shoes. Now, through the efforts of the Rick Case Automotive Group, “4EveryKid” will be able to serve the needs of every student in Broward County Public Schools for the next 5 years. Rita Case has also set her sights on growing the “4EveryKid” program until every child in need is served across the country.
For more information on how you can support this effort, visit: https://soles4souls.org/4everykid/
