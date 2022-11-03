Schuckman Realty Retained to Lease New City, NY Shopping Center for New Ownership
Schuckman Realty has been retained as the exclusive broker for the ShopRite anchored, New City Center, located at 2-78 N. Main Street, New City, NY 10956NEW CITY, NEW YORK, ROCKLAND, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schuckman Realty has been retained as the exclusive broker for the ShopRite anchored, New City Center, located at 2-78 N. Main Street, New City, NY 10956 on behalf of new ownership. The +/- 125,000 SF center was recently purchased by a joint venture involving The KABR Group and BTF Capital Fund. The Schuckman team will work alongside ownership in implementation of a comprehensive modernization of the center.
Located in the central business district of Rockland County on Congers Road and Main Street off NYS Route 304; the grocery anchored center features a complimentary tenant mix consisting of personal services, banking and food and beverage tenants and will undergo numerous upgrades which will establish a contemporary, 21st century retail experience with new features that will meet community needs.
New City center offers unmatched regional access to the New York metro area and a local population of over 67,500 residents within a three-mile radius of the property, making it a strategic retail location situated minutes from multiple local and regional roadways including NY-304 (0.4 Miles), the Palisades Parkway (5 Miles) and I-287 (6 Miles). Manhattan, Bergen & Westchester Counties can be reached within 25-40 Minutes.
Kenneth Schuckman and Jessica Vilmenay of Schuckman Realty will be representing the center in future retail leasing.
About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and the surrounding tri-state area. Schuckman has developed a reputation as a leading retail broker and developer in the New York Metro area, with special expertise in developments, redevelopments, and renovations in all Five Boroughs of New York City and Long Island. As a strategic planner of retail stores, shopping centers and boutique projects, Schuckman has been responsible for tens of millions of square feet of leasing and development and has been hired by numerous national retail chains to facilitate macro–market penetration. We attribute our success to our intimate team’s proficiency in market analysis and site planning, in addition to tireless dedication and extensive experience from both sides of the table.
