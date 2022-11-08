Submit Release
Pershing Technologies Awarded $4.9 million in Contracts for 2023

Pershing Technologies

Pershing Tech, a specialty AV Consulting firm, has secured nearly $5MM in government and private sector contracts for 2023.

Maryland-based AV company secures contracts across the government and private sector.

We look forward to working together over the next year, bringing cutting-edge technology to these institutions, and remaining a close and trusted resource for their audio-visual needs”
— Matt Jackson, President
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pershing Technologies, a leading audio-visual consulting firm, has been awarded nearly $5 million in contracts for 2023. The company, strategically located in the Greater Washington DC area, has been contracted by government agencies for over a decade. But the company has expanded beyond the public sector in recent years, and has recently completed projects for many sought-after architectural firms, as well as for clients in the finance, education and healthcare sectors.

Pershing Technologies President Matt Jackson says about the contracts, "We are grateful for the continued partnerships from all of our government and private sector clients. We look forward to working together over the next year, bringing cutting-edge technology to these institutions, and remaining a close and trusted resource for their audio-visual needs."

Forty percent of the commissioned projects include Pershing’s specialty, AV consulting and design services. The new contracts also include additional Pershing capabilities like Commissioning and Programming support, where they will directly support the implementation of the AV solutions within the organizations and manage handoff for use post-contract.

“Our process is designed to both foster collaboration and ensure the client can lean on our expertise,” says Emily Hay, Vice President. “We want to maximize the investment our clients are making, so we work with them to understand the true needs and usages of the space. It’s true that we help clients leverage existing infrastructure and AV systems in their spaces, across campuses or at multiple sites as often as we come alongside them for ground-up builds or new installations. It’s why so many of our clients have come to rely on our design and consulting services.”

Work on the new projects commenced in late September, with on-site efforts to begin as early as December 2022. Projects will be completed across the continental United States as well as the Middle East through end of year 2023.

Pershing Technologies is a veteran-owned small business.

Pershing is currently accepting inquiries for additional 2023 work. To learn more about Pershing’s AV capabilities for a commercial project, go to pershingtech.com or email info@pershingtech.com

