5900 Club and Rocking Horse Ranch Welcome The First Horse Into Their Rescue Program

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl Turner, founder of 5900 Club, began October with the purchase of an Orange County, California, horse stable and began doing business as Rocking Horse Ranch. Within the first month, Cheryl converted the facility into a combination boarding operation and horse rescue center. Each entity will do business in their own designated areas at the ranch.

Cheryl is a life long horse woman. Her early recollections include memories of riding horses with her mother and time spent with her grandfather, who was known as a central California expert horse gentler. This is how her love of horses grew and flourished. Cheryl recently took part in the internationally known Monte Roberts Mustang event, The Movement 2021.

Domestic and wild horses will receive help at the ranch through the 5900 Club rescue program. The first horse arriving at the ranch’s rescue center is Windsor, an unhandled and very frightened two-year-old who was in an Oklahoma kill pen. A kill buyer for slaughter had purchased Windsor. He received a two day extension from the kill buyers and remained the only foal left in an equine kill pen without an adopter. Windsor was slaughter tagged, slaughter chipped and scheduled to be loaded on the very next truck headed to a Mexican slaughterhouse. 5900 Club learned about Windsor’s situation and stepped in. The organization took the steps necessary to save him just before he was scheduled to ship out.

“We will share his journey every step of the way. He will need help on his path to a happy home. He has no training. We will get him trained for his new forever home one day in the future,” 5900 Club stated.

5900 Club is actively working to rescue three Bureau of Land Management mustangs that have ended up in a Texas kill pen at the time of this writing.

The equine advocacy work Cheryl’s done the past several years, lobbying for protections for wild and domestic horses, led her to establish a 501c3 non-profit charity organization called 5900 Club. She named the organization in honor of a young wild mustang she adopted, Modoc Mustang #5900. Cheryl dedicated the organization to advocating for wild equine and wildlife on public lands. Derby Cheval Marron, #5900, was removed from the Modoc National Forest during a Federally funded wild horse helicopter roundup. Although Derby’s life was very brief because of a disease he contracted prior to adoption, his memory lives on and inspires Cheryl to affect the lives of other mustangs. Cheryl stated, “Derby lives on as an inspiration for 5900 Club and all wild horse advocates. He works to save his brethren from beyond.” 5900 Club will work to improve the lives of other mustangs removed from their Federally designated lands. United States Forest Service has already approved the adoptions of four wild mustangs that now have an opportunity to go into the organization’s rescue program. The horses can leave government run holding facilities where they currently live. They will be gentled and trained to prepare for their forever home.

Cheryl has worked directly with United States Senators and Representatives, individuals from science, biology and technology fields and many wild horse advocacy groups. She was one of the two original creators of the Save Our Wild Horses Conference in Washington, DC, in April 2022. She developed her own 501c3 to ensure that the animals remain the true underlying reason for her organization’s advocacy work. Cheryl stated, “many advocacy groups lose sight of the critical path for animals. People in-fight, become self important, and lose the concept of the underlying goal of working to protect these majestic animals.”

The 5900 Club’s goal is to help stop wild horse round-ups. It will advocate for management of wild horses and burros humanely on their Federally designated public lands. Once the horses and burros are removed, they face a life of uncertainty. Many remain in long-term holding or end up in up in kill pens and slaughterhouses. The fortunate ones get happily adopted by loving owners. Currently, being returned to public lands is not an option for the wild horses held in government holding pens. In the interim, 5900 Club asks for governance and compliance with government agencies involved in the Wild Horse and Burro program to ensure transparency. 5900 Club states, “significant changes are required in the operations of these agencies. United States taxpayers need to know where their dollars are being spent.”

Learn more about 5900 Club, its mission and the horses they help by visiting the website and following their social media pages. The website is https://5900club.org/. The email address is 5900CLUB@gmail.com.

California horse owners wanting to get boarding information can reach Rocking Horse Ranch at 714-457-2958.

Derby - Modoc Mustang #5900