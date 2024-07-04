American Equine Awareness Reminds Pet-owners to Keep Their Pets Safe this 4th of July

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th of July is a time for celebration and patriotism. It can also be a stressful and dangerous time for family pets and other animals. Strive to keep animals safe and comfortable.

Animal shelters see an increase in lost pets during the week of the 4th of July. Make sure pets are wearing proper identification in case they happen to get lost during holiday events. They will be more protected by wearing a collar with identification tags or a microchip. It's also a good to have a recent photo of your pet on hand in case you need to make a lost pet flyer.

As people celebrate freedom and independence today, don’t forget about the safety and well-being of animal family members. Atlanta News First published this helpful CNN article, How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend. The news piece provides tips to help people keep their four legged family members safe during fireworks.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

American Equine Awareness provided this news piece.

Donna Brorein
American Equine Awareness
+1 770-870-7589
About

American Equine Awareness advocates for preservation and protection of America’s domestic and wild equine. The Advocacy News platform shares issues and information through media distribution.

