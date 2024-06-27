Bureau of Land Management to Begin Removal of North Lander Wild Horses- Photos Document Privately Owned Sheep Arriving

Hayden, wild stallion from North Lander. 95% of the stallions will be gelded or vasectomized. North Lander range with free roaming wild horses. Two weeks ago trucks with livestock trailers began arriving. Sheep have been brought in.

Online protest continues for the North Lander wild horses. Participants voice opposition to removal of the Wyoming horses and the policy of removing wild herds.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life in the wild is not always easy for the horses, but they live free the way nature created them. In 1971, President Richard Nixon signed the Free Roaming Wild Horses and Burros Act, ensuring their protection. The bill passed with unanimous support in both the House and the Senate. Since that time, the Wild Horse and Burro Program has become a controversial and costly taxpayer funded program because of the removal of wild equine from lands previously set aside for them by Congress.

Helicopter contractors will begin removing the North Lander horses from their homelands on or around July 1st. With only five days left for these horses to live free and safe in their natural state, the online protest organizers continue working to draw attention to the removals. They want to make sure that the wild equine will not be taken away silently and unnoticed by the public.

The North Lander complex encompasses over 375,000 acres. The Bureau of Land Management’s published plan is to roundup close to 3,000 horses. The few horses returned to the range, 40, will undergo population control procedures. The official BLM document states they will use the following methods:

• Geld/vasectomize a high percentage (up to 95% or more) of captured stallions.

• Use flexible Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) for wild horses on open (not pregnant) mares returning to the range.

• Use GonaCon-Equine vaccine on all mares returning to the range including mares receiving an IUD.

• Implement a 60:40 male:female sex ratio.

These methods are controversial. Many consider field application medically unsafe.

The wild and free-roaming horses of Wyoming’s North Lander complex are said to be some of country’s truly wild horses still living in their native habitat. They live without human intervention or genetic interference. These remotely located wild horses serve as a symbol of resilience and a reminder of the importance of preserving the natural world.

Jim Brown has educated people across the country about them and their family bands. People in the United States and his followers internationally know Brown as the man who champions Wyoming wild horses. His wild horse photography brings people close to a world many will never experience firsthand. The scheduled removal of these truly wild horses is a tragic loss for the country and generations to come.

It’s also a personal loss for Brown. “I’ve spent several days in North Lander saying goodbye to many old friends. I sat at water holes, remembering past times. No more memories will be made. People who are willing and able to buy America’s public lands will erase my history there. I can see into the future. Someday, I’m sitting at these very water holes with my grandson. ‘You see that dust blowing on the Wyoming plains?’ I will say. I remember wild horses running through that dust. There were all colors with their tails and manes blowing in the wild. A site that made you watch in awe. Wish you could have seen them, honey.”

The Save America’s Native Equine Campaign (SANE Campaign) asked Brown two questions when preparing the online event. They were “if you could speak with anyone, who would it be and what would you say to them?”

Brown said, “Wild horses and the people who care about them need help from someone who is not part of the D.C. swamp. Someone who can’t be bought. Bill Gates, Elon Musk. I would explain I believe there is a lack of truth and transparency involved in this program that benefits public land use industries. I would talk about how people trying to help the horses and burros with data and science based facts get run over by spin machines.”

Large industries and special interest groups that use public lands for oil, gas and mineral extraction and livestock grazing support the removal of wild horses and burros.

The public can express their disapproval of removing wild horses and burros from public lands in this online protest. Action links are provided. Velma Bronn Johnston, known to many as Wild Horse Annie, changed the course of history for wild herds without having the benefit of social media. Organized citizens working together can help change the conversation about wild horse and burro removals again. Managing wild herds on their lands offers a more fiscally responsible option for the use of taxpayer funds. In the words of Jim Brown, “Keep Them Free”.

This online protest will remain active during and after the North Lander removals to give citizens a way to object to the official policy of wild horse and burro roundups. The public is invited to participate. TAKE ACTION here:

