American Equine Awareness Pays a Labor Day Tribute to Working Animals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labor Day is an American federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday of September. The country observes it in recognition of the hard work and dedication of the men and women who built this country. The holiday has grown into a three-day weekend that many observers use to mark the summer to fall transition.

The Department of Labor writes “The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.

American Equine Awareness also pays tribute to the country’s working animals that contributed much to our society. Animals helped build cities, harvest crops and transport goods. They have been faithful companions and have helped in times of war and disaster.

Today, there are fewer working animals in the world than there once were, but they still play an important role in many people’s lives. They assist people with disabilities, help with agricultural work, and are used in law enforcement. These animals are an essential part of communities. They make the world a better place.

Animals worked with humans throughout the building of America. An excerpt from Science Daily reads “Dr. Diana L. Ahmad, an associate professor of history at Missouri S&T, discusses the relationship between pioneers and their stock -- mainly oxen, mules, horses and cattle -- in an essay published in the summer 2012 issue of the Great Plains Quarterly. She notes that the westward travelers' success depended greatly on their interactions with the animals.”

A few groups of present-day working animals include guide dogs, horses working in equine assisted therapy programs, canines used in military and police operations, and the esteemed Caisson horses that escort the country’s patriots on their last journey. There are many more animals that contribute to the enrichment of human lives daily.

The country owes a debt of gratitude to these animals for their service. On this Labor Day, take a moment to remember all the working animals who have helped throughout history. The holiday weekend is a good time to be mindful of the animals and family pets that still contribute to society and people’s lives daily.

American Equine Awareness provided this news piece.

