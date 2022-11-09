Paramediq Releases US Version of All-in-One EMS Management Suite for Ambulance and Fire

This company’s software streamlines billing, reporting, cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, and more, for efficient first-responder dispatches.

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramediq, a technology provider, announces the launch of the US version of its all-in-one Emergency Medical Services (EMS) management suite for ambulance and fire responders. The company’s unified system offers fast, reliable, and intuitive features for streamlining billing, reporting (EPCR), cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, as well as the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) and security.

“We designed fully unified EMS software that can be implemented in mere days and is so intuitive it doesn’t need a user manual,” said Paramediq Product Manager Josh Nation. Field users commend the software’s minimalist design without lacking functions. This intuitive application makes everyday functions simpler, giving users the most efficient path to covering the busy daily schedules of an EMS agency.

With Paramediq, call times are reduced, security and liability protection are kept in mind, and compliance and analytics are delivered. The software also allows quality assurance and billing personnel to organize their files, making way for more efficient operations.

While hospitals and healthcare professionals see COVID impacts slowing down, ALS and BLS transport demand is ticking up again. Ambulance agencies need to strengthen their systems to handle any scenario that may come their way. Paramediq helps medical facilities have an efficient dispatch of the right ambulances for quick response and allows fastest time between transport notation. For more information on Paramediq, visit https://www.paramediq.com.


About Paramediq

Paramediq is an all-in-one EMS management suite that enables fast, reliable, and intuitive dispatch action for emergency services. The software streamlines billing, reporting, cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, as well as the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) and security aspects of ambulance companies, hospitals, and fire departments.

Anthony Schwartz
Paramediq
+1 800-456-2622 ext. 2022
info@paramediq.com

