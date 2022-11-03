Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Named a 2023 “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®
JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced today that it has been named to the 2023 “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for 16 practice areas in Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts. This marks the 13th consecutive year PLDO has received the designation for its professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.
The practice areas cited for legal excellence in Metropolitan Tier 1/Rhode Island include: Employment Law – Management; Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Government Relations Practice; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor & Employment; Nonprofit/Charities Law, and Securities/Capital Markets Law. Practice areas recognized in the Tier 2 designation in Rhode Island include: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Corporate Governance Law; Corporate Law; Criminal Defense: General Practice; Health Care Law; Mediation, and Mergers & Acquisitions Law. Tier 3 practices include Health Care Law (Boston, MA) and Criminal Defense: White-Collar.
Achieving a tiered ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise, and reﬂects the highest level of respect a ﬁrm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas.
Inclusion in the 2023 “Best Law Firm” in America list is in addition to 14 of our lawyers being recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in Rhode Island and Boston as “Best Lawyers” or Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch. Of the recognized attorneys, PLDO principal William E. O’Gara was named Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” in Rhode Island for “Labor Law – Management” and “Litigation - Labor and Employment.” Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan location is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.”
Founded in 2006, PLDO is a leading, full-service law firm that is committed to bringing entrepreneurial business principles to the practice of law. PLDO attorneys are innovators and collaborators with a record of achievement representing clients with the highest level of legal services in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The firm’s team approach, extensive knowledge and depth of experience enables our attorneys to identify the core issues in client matters and effectively apply the right resources to resolve issues. PLDO’s success is rooted in its cutting-edge approach to modern legal representation, commitment to teamwork and providing superior service for clients built on respect, responsiveness and cost-efficiency that results in long-lasting relationships. The firm’s primary areas of practice include administrative law, corporate and business law, employment law, special masterships, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. PLDO has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida.
For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
