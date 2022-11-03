DruvStar and SB22 Announce New Strategic Partnership
The strategic partnership is aimed at meeting the cybersecurity threats impacting the sports betting industry.
This unique partnership ensures that SB22 technology is built and operated with the best industry practice in cybersecurity, and the player’s data is safe in SB22’s platform”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cyber defense solution provider, today announced a new strategic partnership with SB22, an innovative sports betting technology provider developing a fully immersive betting platform.
The strategic partnership is aimed at meeting the cybersecurity threats impacting the sports betting industry. SB22 is the first fully immersive betting and transactional platform built to meet the needs created by digital transformation. SB22 has partnered with DruvStar for its modern and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, given DruvStar’s extensive experience in the gaming industry. The partnership between the two companies includes assistance in both product development and live platform operations to ensure that SB22’s platform is secure and safe.
DruvStar was the recipient of the 2021 Gaming and Leisure Partner of the Year Award, recognizing DruvStar’s dedication to the gaming industry. Additionally, DruvStar is licensed in numerous jurisdictions and with multiple TGAs.
Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO and Founder of DruvStar, commented that “this unique partnership ensures that SB22 technology is built and operated with the best industry practice in cybersecurity, and the player’s data is safe in SB22’s platform.”
“SB22 has partnered with DruvStar to ensure the highest level of cyber security standards,” added Marko Savkovic, CTO of SB22, “this union represents a trailblazing synergy in cyber defense solutions. By placing cyber security at the forefront of our platform architecture, we are developing best practices to ensure players can have the safest environment possible.”
About SB22
SB22 offers the first fully immersive betting and transactional platform that does not rely on any legacy technology. The company has developed multiple industry-first solutions with a focus on innovation that enables the industry to evolve.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business.
