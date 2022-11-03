Pulp+Wire Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Portland, Maine-based branding and marketing agency Pulp+Wire honored in two categories, Advertising & Marketing and General Excellence in Inc. Business Media's Power Partner Awards.
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth
This recognition is a testament to the creativity and passion of our team, and to our amazing clients who have entrusted us with their brands.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business. Portland, Maine-based branding and marketing agency Pulp+Wire was honored in two categories, Advertising & Marketing and General Excellence.
— Taja Dockendorf, Founder and Chief Strategist for Pulp+Wire
All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.
Taja Dockendorf, Founder and Chief Strategist for Pulp+Wire, said, “We are honored to be included in such a prestigious list of companies. This recognition is a testament to the creativity and passion of our team, and to our amazing clients who have entrusted us with their brands.”
The “brand alchemists” at Pulp+Wire have helped a wide array of natural and organic foods, cannabis, hemp and lifestyle brands, and corporate brands alike discover their unique identities, creating award-winning websites, packaging, creative collateral, and social media strategies for regionally and nationally recognized brands including Allagash Brewing Company, Petco, Bob’s Red Mill, Dr. Praeger’s, Vermont Creamery, Hasbro, Luke’s Lobster, Atlantic Sea Farms, RIND Snacks and more.
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022
The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.
About Inc. Business Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Pulp+Wire
Founded in 2004, Pulp+Wire is a 100% female-founded and run award-winning, full service, consumer packaging, branding and marketing agency. Pulp+Wire specializes in helping natural and organic foods, cannabis, hemp, lifestyle, and B2B brands discover their unique identity and creating the websites, packaging, creative collateral, and social media strategies that resonate with the booming audience for their products. As passionate Brand Alchemists® Pulp+Wire revels in the magic science of creative exploration that can turn a brand into gold. This client-collaborative process leverages both intuitive and analytical power to communicate the authentic corporate ethos that beats at the heart of the most successful brands. To learn more, visit https://pulpandwire.com/.
Angie Helton
Northeast Media Associates
+1 207-653-0365
email us here