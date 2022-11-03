Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - November 3, 2022
Top news this week has the Village of Lytton, British Columbia announcing that it passed a Building Amendment Bylaw where the construction of new buildings shall comply with SAFERhome Standards. This initiative is sponsored by the not-for-profit SAFERhome Standards Society, which since 2004 has spearheaded the adoption of Universal Design principles to the forefront of the housing sector in Canada and permanently transforming the built environment. Lytton is currently rebuilding after the June 30, 2021, Lytton Creek Fire which destroyed over 90 percent of the Village.
The top video this week is courtesy of Civil Mentors who give us a look at the state of America’s crumbling infrastructure and why it matters.
More content shares from members include:
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Celebrates International Plumbing Champions as Global Industry Partner of WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition
• The Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada - HRAI Wins Association Excellence Award
• MarShield - MarShield Helps Protect Against Radiation with Custom Lead Lined Doors & Frames
• Nesbitt Training - Leaders who don't talk
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution - BODAQ at the PRINTING United Expo 2022
• Lowe’s Canada - The Lowe’s Canada network presents over $1.44 million to Canadian charity partners
• Bridgit - Construction bookkeeping: everything you need to know
• Skyline Group - Lunch and Learn with Skyline Group
• STACK Construction Technologies - Mitigate Risk with a Rock-Solid Construction Scope of Work
• Procore - Introducing the Procore Construction Network
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community.
Membership - Construction Links Network