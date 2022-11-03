Next-Food-Ecosystem from JAPAN
Singapore to be springboard for expansion into AsiaSINGAPORE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT Food Ecosystem from Japan announced their expansion plan into Asia at a press conference this afternoon held at Country Foods Experiential Centre located at the Arts House.
The group considers itself the most closely positioned unicorn food tech venture group of companies strategically aimed towards immediate and multiple NASDAQ IPOs. Their vision and goals are aligned not only in Japan but also internationally and the group has swiftly and dynamically expanded its successful interlocking business based on epoch-making food inventions by both NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. (Alternative Meats) and Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. (Vegan Foie Gras) along with its international hamburger franchise partner company Wayback Burgers (U.S.A.). Their mutual corporate goal is to create SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) minded and investable “Next-Food-Ecosystem”, starting with Japan and expanding to the globe.
NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A.listed corporation as “NXHM”) is the inventor of the world’s first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib, Skirt-Steak and Wagyu 2.0.
Dr.Foods Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of Dr.Foods Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as “DRFS”), the Tokyo-based food-tech venture and spin-off company of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. is the inventor of the world’s first vegetable based “Vegan Foie Gras” and will commence its business in Singapore, the global capital of cell-cultured foods technologies.
Wayback Burgers was established in Delaware, United States in 1991 with the mission to create a unifying culture through the love of food. The chain offers handmade burgers, order- to-cook meals, healthy vegan cuisine, and award-winning premium hand scooped ice-cream milkshakes. Focused on freshness, all the meals are high valued and strongly positioned at a competitive price point. Wayback Burgers extends over 170 locations, operates in over 40 countries, and in approximately 500 more restaurants contracted to be opened worldwide.
WB Burgers Asia, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as “WBBA”) recently opened its flagship restaurant in Omotesando (Tokyo), and welcomes master franchise partners in Asia.
NEXT Restaurant, a new and an exciting gastronomic business venture of Japanese international food corporation WB Burgers Asia, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A listed corporation as “WBBA”) will begin exporting a variety of traditional home cooked style vegan Bento Boxes from Japan. All of the above corporations are strategically listed on the OTC Market in the U.S.A. aiming toward NASDAQ IPO in the near future.
The team comprising of the senior management leadership from WB Burgers, NEXT Meats, NEXT Restaurant and Dr Foods presented their strategy on how the joint venture partnership proposition will create a cross-functional investment cycle that introduces capital and a foundation alliance for a wider equity in the IPO participation on NASDAQ within the near future. Working with new national master franchise partners in the 10 scope countries, the international group plans for a life cycle of collaborating on its mutual share performances, risk mitigation and exceptional customer experiences.
At the press conference, the leadership team announced their invitation to new business partners and investors from Asia and beyond to join their “Next-Food-Ecosystem”.
For further information, please contact the following:
CEO: Koichi Ishizuka
ishizuka@nextmeats.co.jp
COO: Mitsuru Anthony Ueno
aueno@waybackintl.com
ueno@nextmeats.co.jp
WB Burgers ASIA Inc.
5-46-4 Shinjuku Jingumae,
Shinjuku-Ku,
Tokyo 150-0001 JAPAN
https://wb-burgers.jp
https://waybackburgers.com/
NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd.
Shimizu Building 2nd Floor,
34-16 Shinjuku 1 Chome,
Shinjuku-Ku,
Tokyo 160-0022 JAPAN
https://www.nextmeats.global
Dr. Foods Co., Ltd.
Shimizu Building 2nd Floor,
34-16 Shinjuku 1 Chome,
Shinjuku-Ku,
Tokyo 160-0022 JAPAN
https://dr-foods.net/en/
NEXT RESTAURANT
5-46-4 Shinjuku Jingumae,
Shinjuku-Ku,
Tokyo 150-0001 JAPAN
Photos Download Link:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9hxu321qr89ajpwxq7gy9/h?dl=0&rlkey=0ngeqsokaijczvlykbpnblfxc
Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd on behalf of WB Burgers Japan Co., Ltd.
