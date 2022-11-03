Metaverser $MTVT to soar to a new all-time high with its first Token Burn
Metaverser $MTVT to soar to a new all-time high with its first Token BurnSINGAPORE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverser, the first-ever multi-platform virtual world, has recently announced the first-ever $MTVT burning on November 10th.
Reducing the supply of a cryptocurrency is not a new concept, and specific projects do it sometimes to increase demand and the token’s value. However, what makes the Metaverser proposal stand out is the amount of supply they aspire to burn.
In detail, Metaverser changed its land marketplace’s currency to $MTVT on October 2nd 2022. They have earned about 2m $MTVT since then and are planning to burn the tokens. A significant amount of $MTVT will be bought from the market on the same date and burned instantly. Additionally, whatever profit Metaverser is getting from its share of VSDCOTOURE’s NFT Collection will also get burned.
Metaverser has implemented a unique gamification with an event inside its metaverse. The main point of this event is for the players to witness the concept of burning live, plus whoever participates in this challenge will receive great bonus rewards.
Metaverser is expected to proceed with the burning plan on November 10th. Consequently, the token is anticipated to soar to a new all-time high. Metaverser will have another token burn in less than three months and is planning to burn more tokens throughout the coming years.
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income from different play-to-earn games. Metaverser is developed on the most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind Metaverser is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual, despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun.
