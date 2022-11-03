Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The apheresis consumables and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.39 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.90%. The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions, driving growth in the apheresis consumables and equipment industry.

Key Trends In The Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market

Companies are developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood). Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresis equipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system, and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted. The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in a more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Companies like Haemonetics Corp have developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centres.

Overview Of The Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market

The apheresis consumables and equipment market consists of sales of apheresis consumables and equipment and related services. Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis, and low-density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Disposables, Devices

• By Technology: Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration

• By Application: Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Other Applications

• By Procedure: Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Other Procedures

• By Geography: The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo BCT, FenwalInc, Braun Melsungen AG, TherakosInc, HemaCare Corporation, and Cerus Corporation.

The market report analyzes apheresis consumables and equipment global market size, apheresis consumables and equipment global market growth drivers, apheresis consumables and equipment global market segments, apheresis consumables and equipment global market major players, apheresis consumables and equipment market growth across geographies, and apheresis consumables and equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

