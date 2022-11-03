Just a Closer Walk by Alan T. Black Named Among the Best of Fall Reading, 2022
Alan T. Black
By Fran Briggs
Alan is decidedly candid in sharing enriching experiences. He inspires the reader to find spiritual refuge when needed.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan T. Black has received one of the season’s highest literary honors, his publicist announced today. The author's latest book, "Just a Closer Walk," has been named among The Best of Fall Reading, 2022.
Each fall, an award-winning journalist identifies and promotes outstanding literature and authors through the annual list. Black, along with nine other authors around the world, is sharing international recognition. The complete list was published last month.
The Best of Fall Reading, 2022, gives tribute to several authors for their exceptional, literary contributions. Genres include mystery, spiritual, romance, children's literature, and adventure.
Featured are authors who are dynamically versed, at the forefront of their genre, or have mastered the art of engaging and entertaining their readers. The authors were recognized for their literary vision through subject, originality, impact, and influence.
"Just a Closer Walk deserves the attention of all who appreciate a journey of spiritual discovery. It prompts readers to consider what divine pathways may be waiting for them,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Alan T. Black. “The book includes the author's testimony of how God works in his life. Alan is decidedly candid in sharing enriching experiences. He inspires the reader to find spiritual refuge when needed."
“Continuing to grow in my walk with the Lord and display the fruits of his Spirit daily is what my life is all about," explains Black when asked about his book. "As is the case with each of us, I have experienced many twists and turns along the road of life. But each and every step along that road has led me to this point in life.”
