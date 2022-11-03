Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,204 in the last 365 days.

Just a Closer Walk by Alan T. Black Named Among the Best of Fall Reading, 2022

Alan T. Black

Alan T. Black

By Fran Briggs

Alan is decidedly candid in sharing enriching experiences. He inspires the reader to find spiritual refuge when needed.”
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Alan T. Black
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan T. Black has received one of the season’s highest literary honors, his publicist announced today. The author's latest book, "Just a Closer Walk," has been named among The Best of Fall Reading, 2022.

Each fall, an award-winning journalist identifies and promotes outstanding literature and authors through the annual list. Black, along with nine other authors around the world, is sharing international recognition. The complete list was published last month.

The Best of Fall Reading, 2022, gives tribute to several authors for their exceptional, literary contributions. Genres include mystery, spiritual, romance, children's literature, and adventure.

Featured are authors who are dynamically versed, at the forefront of their genre, or have mastered the art of engaging and entertaining their readers. The authors were recognized for their literary vision through subject, originality, impact, and influence.

"Just a Closer Walk deserves the attention of all who appreciate a journey of spiritual discovery. It prompts readers to consider what divine pathways may be waiting for them,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Alan T. Black. “The book includes the author's testimony of how God works in his life. Alan is decidedly candid in sharing enriching experiences. He inspires the reader to find spiritual refuge when needed."

“Continuing to grow in my walk with the Lord and display the fruits of his Spirit daily is what my life is all about," explains Black when asked about his book. "As is the case with each of us, I have experienced many twists and turns along the road of life. But each and every step along that road has led me to this point in life.”

Alan T. Black is available for public speaking, appearances, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, please contact Fran Briggs. For book purchases and additional information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09N79TR8X
For bookings and sponsorships opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at emailFranBriggs@gmail.com, or call 928-581-2570.

Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Just a Closer Walk by Alan T. Black Named Among the Best of Fall Reading, 2022

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.