ZØ Marie's Voice is Mesmerizing on "Alright"
"Alright's" rhythms and infectious hook take you back to simpler timesNEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Rizzo, President of All the Above Records, announces the release of the new single and music video, "Alright," by ZØ Marie.
"Alright," is the first song through her journey of love in finding her Soulmate. "Alright" opens with a moody R&B guitar and a musically chill vibe that takes you back to simpler times. ZØ Marie's smooth, airy vocals ride a warm, groovy blues-drenched bass guitar while admitting to herself that she's "Alright" with being in love again.
ZØ Marie co-wrote and co-produced all of the music on her forthcoming album, Soulmate, a cohesive reflection of her generation's experiences and how she finds dating 20-somethings challenging. It is a young woman's experience navigating love and its various stages.
ZØ Marie reminisces on her first memories of music, which led her on a journey to release her new single and video, "Alright." "My mother played classical music at bedtime to lull me to sleep. My father would hold me in his arms each morning, serenading me with the Temptations."
ZØ Marie was born Kristina Marie Rizzo, the second oldest of four siblings in southern New Jersey. Her father named her after singer/songwriter Teena Marie, his favorite artist. The Columbia University in the City of New York English major, who is graduating next year, creates music because she wants the world to be a better place. Through her art, ZØ Marie aims to inspire others to be their best version. Ultimately, her Superpower is to spread love and positivity.
Soulmate is scheduled to be released in the Spring of 2023 and distributed by DistroKid.
