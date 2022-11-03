Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,164 in the last 365 days.

STANFORD ALERT: Law Offices of Gloria Juarez Investigating Billing Fraud & Encourages Former Employees Contact the Firm

Stanford's $2 billion new "arcade" funded by alleged fraudulent healthcare funds

Stanford alleged that its “usual and customary bill” for the services that Stanford Hospital provided....was $2,329,184.40.” However, Stanford complained that it was paid only $355,674.46.”
— HAYWOOD S. GILLIAM, JR. United States District Judge
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Offices of Gloria Juarez, a recognized Federal False Claims Acts law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stanford Healthcare and Stanford Hospitals. Our investigation concerns whether Stanford has violated the federal false claims act laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices such as overbilling, and “upcoding” and “unbundling” of healthcare claims.

Stanford Healthcare specializes in various medical-surgical services, performs laboratory testing, and aims to provide comprehensive care from babies to geriatrics in Santa Clara County.

Stanford explains it ”seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, educate and discover. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs. Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care, and Stanford Children’s Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.”

On Monday, September 2, 2022, a United States District Judge threw out Stanford’s lawsuit alleging more than $2 million in unpaid health services.
Stanford has recently lost a number of lawsuits and appeals where it is alleged that Stanford unlawfully overbills and demands unjust enrichment for multi-millions of dollars, where Stanford performs actual services of at most a few hundred thousand dollars- even at Stanford prices. One such Stanford driven case was recently dismissed from the United States District Court, Northern District of California. The case is No. 21-cv-06720-HSG Stanford vs. Hawaii Medical Service Association. Stanford alleged that its “usual and customary bill” for the services that Stanford Hospital provided under the Stanford/Blue Cross Contract was $2,329,184.40.” However, Stanford complained that it was paid only $355,674.46, and the health carrier refused to pay the balance after Stanford Hospital requested it.

Stanford lost an unrelated appeal in the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals in a case captioned United States vs. Stanford Health Care and Stanford Hospitals (alleging $468 million in Medicare billing fraud), Case No. 20-55874.

Stanford lost another unrelated appeal in Young vs. Stanford University in the California Court of Appeals, First District, Third Division in Case No. A161237.

Stanford is also being sued for unlawful medical overbilling in the millions of dollars in the care of a newborn who ultimately died under Stanford’s watch in Case No. 19STCV30239, being litigated in Los Angeles Superior Court.

If you are a former biller, coder, manager, or Stanford employee or otherwise received care at Stanford and suffered from Stanford’s improper healthcare billing, are a Medicare or Tricare beneficiary, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your interests with respect to these matters, please contact the Law Office of Gloria Juarez by email at Gloria@theGJlaw.com, telephone at (949) 288-3402. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GLORIA JUAREZ
LAW OFFICES OF GLORIA JUAREZ
+1 949-288-3402
gloria@thegjlaw.com

Stanford Alumni and Judge Theodore Zayner

You just read:

STANFORD ALERT: Law Offices of Gloria Juarez Investigating Billing Fraud & Encourages Former Employees Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.