STANFORD ALERT: Law Offices of Gloria Juarez Investigating Billing Fraud & Encourages Former Employees Contact the Firm
Stanford alleged that its “usual and customary bill” for the services that Stanford Hospital provided....was $2,329,184.40.” However, Stanford complained that it was paid only $355,674.46.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Offices of Gloria Juarez, a recognized Federal False Claims Acts law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stanford Healthcare and Stanford Hospitals. Our investigation concerns whether Stanford has violated the federal false claims act laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices such as overbilling, and “upcoding” and “unbundling” of healthcare claims.
— HAYWOOD S. GILLIAM, JR. United States District Judge
Stanford Healthcare specializes in various medical-surgical services, performs laboratory testing, and aims to provide comprehensive care from babies to geriatrics in Santa Clara County.
Stanford explains it ”seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, educate and discover. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs. Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care, and Stanford Children’s Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.”
On Monday, September 2, 2022, a United States District Judge threw out Stanford’s lawsuit alleging more than $2 million in unpaid health services.
Stanford has recently lost a number of lawsuits and appeals where it is alleged that Stanford unlawfully overbills and demands unjust enrichment for multi-millions of dollars, where Stanford performs actual services of at most a few hundred thousand dollars- even at Stanford prices. One such Stanford driven case was recently dismissed from the United States District Court, Northern District of California. The case is No. 21-cv-06720-HSG Stanford vs. Hawaii Medical Service Association. Stanford alleged that its “usual and customary bill” for the services that Stanford Hospital provided under the Stanford/Blue Cross Contract was $2,329,184.40.” However, Stanford complained that it was paid only $355,674.46, and the health carrier refused to pay the balance after Stanford Hospital requested it.
Stanford lost an unrelated appeal in the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals in a case captioned United States vs. Stanford Health Care and Stanford Hospitals (alleging $468 million in Medicare billing fraud), Case No. 20-55874.
Stanford lost another unrelated appeal in Young vs. Stanford University in the California Court of Appeals, First District, Third Division in Case No. A161237.
Stanford is also being sued for unlawful medical overbilling in the millions of dollars in the care of a newborn who ultimately died under Stanford’s watch in Case No. 19STCV30239, being litigated in Los Angeles Superior Court.
If you are a former biller, coder, manager, or Stanford employee or otherwise received care at Stanford and suffered from Stanford’s improper healthcare billing, are a Medicare or Tricare beneficiary, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your interests with respect to these matters, please contact the Law Office of Gloria Juarez by email at Gloria@theGJlaw.com, telephone at (949) 288-3402. There is no cost or obligation to you.
GLORIA JUAREZ
LAW OFFICES OF GLORIA JUAREZ
+1 949-288-3402
gloria@thegjlaw.com
Stanford Alumni and Judge Theodore Zayner