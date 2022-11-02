Misconduct has its price: Sanctions against attorneys.
Superior Court Judge Sanctions Lawyer Mark B. Plummer
Misconduct has its price: Sanctions against attorneys. Orange County Superior Court sanctions lawyer Mark B. Plummer of Yorba Linda for litigation misconduct.
The Court finds that sanctions should be imposed in the aggregate sum of $4,000.00 against plaintiffs and plaintiffs' counsel [Mark Plummer] jointly and severally.”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misconduct has its price: Sanctions against attorneys. Lawyer Mark B. Plummer of Yorba Linda, California was sanctioned for litigation conduct in a number of cases.
— Hon. Craig Griffin, Judge of Superior Court
An Orange County Superior Court judge sanctioned Mark Plummer for failing to cooperate with discovery. The judge ruled that Lawyer Mark Plummer and his client must pay sanctions because Plummer failed to comply with laws requiring he timely cooperate with litigation discovery. More recently, a Santa Clara Superior Court judge also sanctioned lawyer Mark Plummer and Law Offices of Mark Plummer $2000 on March 10, 2022 in Aerofund v. Staff 24 LLC et al., Case No. 21CV375893. Plummer was previously sanctioned $4000 by another judge in Orange County Superior Court on June 24, 2019 in Plummer v. Rezai et al., Case No. 30-2018-01014163. Superior Court records also show that Plummer was previously sanctioned $15,000 by an unrelated judge in Orange County Superior Court case in Newchurch vs. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Case No. 30-2012-00613521, and then sanctioned in the trial court in an amount of $10,443. That matter was later appealed.
The State Bar of California requires attorneys must self-report within 30 days ... if they have been sanctioned $1,000 or more (except for discovery sanctions). The Bar publishes this rule under its Attorney Mandatory Reporting. Failure to report may subject an attorney to discipline. Courts must also report attorneys to the State Bar when they impose more than $1,000 in sanctions, other than discovery sanctions. Bus. & Prof. §6086.7(a)(3).
The general requirement is that the attorney must make this reporting of any sanctions over $1000. There is no public State Bar record of Lawyer Mark Plummer having been sanctioned or disciplined.
