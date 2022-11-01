Judge Sanctions State Farm Lawyers $1328
State Farm had its “attorney’s sworn affidavit attesting to his or her mistake….surprise, neglect..””SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misconduct has its price: Sanctions against attorneys. An Orange County Superior Court judge sanctioned State Farm General Insurance Company lawyers $1328 for litigation conduct. The judge ruled that State Farm and its attorneys must pay the defendant’s counsel because State Farm failed to comply with the law as to timely filing its answer in the lawsuit (which State Farm initiated.)
— Orange County Superior Court Judge
The judge sanctioned State Farm and its lawyers on August 31, 2022. In addition to ordering State Farm and its counsel to pay defendant’s attorneys $1328, the court ruled that State Farm’s lawyers gave testimony under oath swearing to their lawyer’s mistakes in the lawsuit. The judge ruled that State Farm had its “attorney’s sworn affidavit attesting to his or her mistake….surprise, neglect..” Before being ordered to pay monetary sanctions to the defendant, State Farm attorneys admitted to their “mistake”. Although State Farm's lawyers attempted to deflect blame for their failure to comply with the law, the court ruled State Farm was at fault and must pay just compensation and fees for its attorney’s neglect.
The State Bar of California requires attorneys must self-report within 30 days ... if they have been sanctioned $1,000 or more (except for discovery sanctions). The Bar publishes this rule under its Attorney Mandatory Reporting. Failure to report may subject an attorney to discipline. Courts must also report attorneys to the State Bar when they impose more than $1,000 in sanctions, other than discovery sanctions. Bus. & Prof. §6086.7(a)(3).
The general requirement is that the attorney must make this reporting of any sanctions over $1000. Although the State Bar may discipline lawyers for violation of the professional rules of conduct and ethics violations, often it may not. State Farm’s attorney’s State Bar page does not show discipline at the time of this article.
The Law Offices of Gloria Juarez confirmed that State Farm attorneys were very cooperative and paid her firm the $1328 in sanctions right away, but has no information if State Farm's lawyers timely reported the court ordered sanctions to the Bar.
