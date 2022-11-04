Submit Release
The Miss America Foundation Announces New Website

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miss America Foundation (MAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces today the launch of its new website. After receiving a 48in48 grant, MAF was given the exciting opportunity to better display its mission and goals, scholarship program, and the women it supports, through this website redesign process. The new landing page can be found at https://themissamericafoundation.org.

“We are thankful the Miss America Foundation remains a meaningful career resource and scholarship provider for women,” explained Majken Mechling, CEO of the Miss America Foundation. “Our revamped and reimagined website will allow us to reach more potential scholarship recipients and to inspire more donors.”

On the heels of MAF’s announcement is the separate acquisition of the Miss America Organization (MAO). Mechling continued, “We remain faithful to our partnership with MAO, but continue to appreciate our formal separation that allows us to serve MAF’s independent goals and mission. In this time of transition for MAO, MAF remains solvent, committed, and independent.”

About The Miss America Foundation: The Miss America Foundation (MAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves as the scholarship arm that processes scholarships for recipients across the country. MAF proudly offers academic and community-based scholarships for undergraduate and graduate studies.

